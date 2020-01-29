One Year Later: A look back at the Jussie Smollett saga

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It was one year ago Wednesday actor Jussie Smollett told police he was a victim of a hate crime in downtown Chicago.

On Wednesday the Chicago Tribune reported Smollett’s attorneys are looking for information on former police superintendent Eddie Johnson as they fight back against a city lawsuit that seeks $130,000 for the cost of the investigation into his hate crime allegation.

The lawyers have subpoenaed paperwork about Johnson’s firing on an unreleated issue and are apparently looking for evidence that he was untruthful or misleading.

It’s the latest twist in a tale that continues to not only effect the actor but also local politics.

