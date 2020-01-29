× Mitch Trubisky had surgery on left shoulder: report

CHICAGO — Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky recently had surgery to correct a nagging shoulder injury.

ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson reports Trubisky had a procedure after the regular season to repair a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, and recovery should take a couple of months.

Trubisky suffered the injury early in the Week 4 matchup against the Vikings, and missed the following game against the Raiders in London.

He returned after the bye week against the Saints, but played the rest of the season with shoulder harness.

WGN Radio Bears Insider, Adam Hoge reported multiple times that Trubisky was expected to have this procedure after the season.

General Manager Ryan Pace announced after the season that Trubisky remains the starting quarterback heading into next season, but he would not commit to picking up the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

“The first thing that comes to mind for me is just consistency. You see moments, you see games, but for him stringing together better consistency,” said Pace about Trubisky during his end-of-the-season press conference last month. “You have the peaks and the valleys, we just need to flatten that out.”

The Bears offense finished near the bottom of most offensive categories after Trubisky’s second full season as a starter.