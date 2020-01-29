× Lunchbreak: Chicken Broccoli

Ying Stoller, Asian cooking instructor and cookbook author. Owner and creator of Ying’s Asian Sauces.

http://www.yingsktichen.com

She will be doing a cooking demo at one of Jewel stores on Saturday, 3/7.

Details will be posted on her Facebook when it becomes available – http://www.facebook.com/yingskitchen

Recipe:

CHICKEN BROCCOLI

INGREDIENTS:

1 boneless, skinless chicken breast

1/2 egg white

1 teaspoons starch

3 tablespoons oil

1 cup broccoli, in florets

1/3 cup sliced carrot

1 teaspoon ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2-3 tablespoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce

Prepare Ingredients:

Cut chicken breast into thin strips and put into mixing bowl. Stir in egg white, then add starch. Mix well.

Stir-Fry:

Heat oil over medium heat in a large preheated wok or skillet. Stir in broccoli and carrot, stir-fry for 30 seconds or until broccoli is tender, but still crunchy. Don’t overcook. Remove from heat and set aside.

Heat remaining oil and add ginger and garlic, stir until aromatic, then add chicken. Stir-fry until chicken is cooked, stirring often. Add the sauce and broccoli. Stir-fry until everything is evenly coated with sauce.