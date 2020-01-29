Jarrett Payton talks with Kurt Warner

Posted 12:34 PM, January 29, 2020
Jarrett Payton catches up with Super Bowl XXXIV MVP and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner to talk Super Bowl LIV and what Mitch Trubisky needs to do to have a better season in 2020.

