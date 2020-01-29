Grammy Nomimated, Veteran Performer Miki Howard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Miki Howard is in Winter Residency at City Winery ( 1200 W. Randolph, https://citywinery.com/chicago/) with two shows this month.

2/11 - Miki Sings Billie Holiday featuring Allyson Williams

2/18 Miki featuring Donna Allen

Miki Howard represents passionate vocal artistry wrapped in a diminutive package of beauty, sass and candor. Grammy-nominated Howard already has a stunning catalog of music wide ranging in style – from the breezy “Come Share My Love” and the steamy funk of “Ain’t Nobody Like You” to her soul-stirring signature “Love Under New Management,” the jazzy “Imagination” and the inferno that is “That’s What Love Is” (her duet with the late, great Gerald Levert). Miki has recorded eight albums but none quite like her new 7-song EP, I Choose to Be Happy from the Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blues Collection. She considers this CD of live and studio material the first in a forthcoming series of mini albums: Miki Howard Reality Music Record Series #1. The proud veteran states, “I’m making music for the soundtrack of the times we are living in now.”