Gov. Pritzker to deliver State of the State address Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker will deliver the State of the State address Wednesday.

Pritzker is expected to talk about his first year accomplishments and how he plans to invest in rebuilding education. The governor is also expected to address how he plans to curb state corruption.

This is Pritzker’s second State of the State since he took office last year.

