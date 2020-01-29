Illinois gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker stands with his Illinois gubernatorial Lieutenant Governor candidate Juliana Stratton as he speaks to reporters after sitting with high school students during a round table discussion at a creative workspace for women on October 1, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
Gov. Pritzker to deliver State of the State address Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker will deliver the State of the State address Wednesday.
Pritzker is expected to talk about his first year accomplishments and how he plans to invest in rebuilding education. The governor is also expected to address how he plans to curb state corruption.
This is Pritzker’s second State of the State since he took office last year.
