Dan Roan talks with Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood

Posted 1:01 PM, January 29, 2020
The Fighting Illini are in first place in the Big Ten, winners of six in a row, ranked 19th and 15-5 on the season.  Head Coach Brad Underwood joined Dan Roan on the premiere of GN Sports to talk about what's clicked for the Illini this season.

