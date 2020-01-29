Dan Roan talks with Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood

The Fighting Illini are in first place in the Big Ten, winners of six in a row, ranked 19th and 15-5 on the season. Head Coach Brad Underwood joined Dan Roan on the premiere of GN Sports to talk about what's clicked for the Illini this season.
