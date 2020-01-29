Civics teacher steps back to let students’ voices shine

CHICAGO — It’s not often teachers know whether they make lasting impressions on their students, but when they find out it can be the highlight of their career.

And that was true for the WGN January Teacher of the Month Ericka Hamilton.

Hamilton teaches social studies and civics at Chicago’s Morgan Park High School. She has been a teacher for 20 years.

“I have wanted to be an educator my entire life and I absolutely love it,” she said. “It is the greatest career path that I could have chosen. ...  One of the first things that I learned as a new teacher is that children don’t care what you know but they know that you care."

