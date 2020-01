CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting Wednesday on the city’s West Side.

The officer was near West Madison Street and South Karlov Avenue in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

UPDATE – Shooting took place at Madison and Karlov after officers observe an in progress shooting. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 29, 2020

A police spokesperson said the officer was wounded in the hand after encountering an armed suspect.

The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.