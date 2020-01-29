× Cannabis Resource Fair set for Saturday

CHICAGO — If you still have questions about Illinois’ new marijuana laws, you can get them answered this weekend in Chicago.

The city is holding a cannabis resource fair this Saturday at UIC. Industry entrepreneurs, lawmakers and legal experts will be on hand to field questions.

The fair is a way for people to know their rights and learn how to find work or business opportunities in the cannabis industry.

They can also get legal assistance for prior cannabis-related convictions.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the UIC forum on 725 W. Roosevelt Rd.