Atari video game-themed hotel coming to Chicago

CHICAGO— You could soon stay at a hotel with a vintage video game name and modern amenities.

Atari will license eight hotels in America under its brand, including one here in Chicago.

Additional planned locations include Las Vegas, Denver, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose.

The company says the hotels will cater to gamers of all ages by offering virtual and augmented reality games alongside esports and retro games. Each guest room will have individual video game themes.

Hotel development and design will be led by innovation and strategy agency GSD Group, headed by founder Shelly Murphy and partner Napoleon Smith III.

Smith is also a producer in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise reboot.

True North Studio, a Phoenix-based real estate developer — currently working alongside GSD Group with Steve Wozniak’s Woz Innovation Foundation — will develop the first Atari-branded hotel.

“We’ll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay,” CEO Fred Chesnais said in a statement. “Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept.”

Construction for the first Atari hotel starts this summer in Phoenix. There’s no word yet as to when the Atari hotel in Chicago will open.