Around Town checks out the Elmhurst Art Museum

Posted 12:41 PM, January 29, 2020, by and
Data pix.

The Elmhurst Art Museum is debuting two new exhibitions: Sandra Jorgensen, a broad survey exhibition that showcases the works of the late Elmhurst-based artist-curator, and Could Be Architecture: McCormick AfterParti, an interactive installation in the historic McCormick House that allows visitors to playfully explore the home’s original 1952 floor plan through playful interventions.

Data pix.

Both exhibitions are on view  until April 12.

Data pix.

Elmhurst Art Museum:
150 S. Cottage Hill Ave.
Elmhurst, IL 60126
elmhurstartmuseum.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.