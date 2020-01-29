Around Town checks out the Elmhurst Art Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Elmhurst Art Museum is debuting two new exhibitions: Sandra Jorgensen, a broad survey exhibition that showcases the works of the late Elmhurst-based artist-curator, and Could Be Architecture: McCormick AfterParti, an interactive installation in the historic McCormick House that allows visitors to playfully explore the home’s original 1952 floor plan through playful interventions.

Both exhibitions are on view until April 12.

Elmhurst Art Museum:

150 S. Cottage Hill Ave.

Elmhurst, IL 60126

elmhurstartmuseum.org