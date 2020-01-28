WGN-TV CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH

CHICAGO, January 28, 2020 — Throughout the month of February, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air special programming features on WGN News and People to People celebrating Black History Month, along with a NEW half-hour special, “Hidden History.”

Hidden History: WGN-TV will air the half-hour special “Hidden History,” hosted by WGN News anchor Micah Materre, on Tuesday, February 18, at 7pm CT. From an in-depth interview with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, to the hidden history of the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair (World’s Columbian Exposition), “Hidden History” focuses on unknown backstories in the African American community.

WGN News anchor/reporter Tonya Francisco covers the history of Chicago’s Policy Kings. The “policy game” or “numbers game” was at one time the single biggest African American owned and operated business enterprise in the world, generating upwards of $200 million annually during the Great Depression. It was the precursor to the Illinois Lottery. The men who ran it, the so-called “Policy Kings,” bankrolled the Negro Baseball League, banks, insurance companies, the career of boxing great Joe Louis, and untold medical and professional practices.

And finally, WGN News anchor Larry Potash introduces viewers to an artist in Chicago who created a series of paintings and sculptures inspired by the Statue of Liberty, reimagining those symbols of freedom to inspire a new generation.

The show will encore Sunday, February 23 at 4:30pm CT.

WGN News at Nine will also air the following Black History Month features:

Vee-Jay Records: Tonya Francisco will also profile Vee-Jay Records, one of the oldest Black-owned record companies. Vee-Jay Records was founded in Chicago and specializes in blues, jazz, rhythm and blues, and rock and roll.

Fashion Fair Comeback: WGN News reporter Courtney Gousman will uncover the history of Fashion Fair, which is one of the first makeup brands dedicated to black women. She will talk exclusively with Desirée Rogers, former White House Social Secretary, who has purchased rights to the defunct brand and has plans to revive it.

Johnson’s Legacy: Courtney Gousman will also tell the story of John H. Johnson’s legacy. Johnson designed the Chicago skyscraper that served as the former headquarters of both Ebony and Jet magazines. It’s recently been renovated and turned into apartment rentals, but the iconic Johnson Publishing signs remain and the building is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News app. In-depth local weather is available on all newscasts and the WGN-TV Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Nexstar Media Group’s classic TV network Antenna TV. WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s Court TV network affiliate and WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Nexstar Media Group station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com