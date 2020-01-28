Twin-engine plane crashes near Springfield airport, FAA reports

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. — Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash near Springfield, Illinois Tuesday.

The FAA reports the twin-engine Piper Aerostar went down in a field while on approach to the Springfield airport.

The plane departed from Huntsville, Alabama.

WCIA reports  The Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport Authority’s Executive Director Mark Hanna said they were told about it shortly after 3 p.m. He said it went down east of Lake Springfield

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

 

 

