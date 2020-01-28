Police seek group accused of stealing ATM machines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a group of thieves who work together to steal ATM machines.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday that group broke into Hawkeye’s Bar and Grill in the 1400 block of West Taylor Street in Little Italy.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows one person throwing a rock through the door. The group unplugged the ATM, lifted it up and walked it out the front door into an awaiting dark-colored sedan.

Earlier, police said a group of three people attempted to steal an ATM from a gas station at Morgan Avenue and Jackson Street in West Town. They were not successful and fled after encountering an employee.

These follow last week’s brazen ATM robbery at a River West liquor store. Video surveillance showed the group of thieves stuffing the ATM into their getaway car.

Police did not release a detail description of the people