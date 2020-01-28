× Patient potentially infected with coronavirus isolated at Porter County hospital

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — An individual potentially infected with coronavirus has been isolated at a hospital in Porter County.

The Indiana State Department of Health, the CDC and the Porter County Health Department said the individual was traveling through Porter County. It’s unknown at this time what hospital they’re being isolated at.

Officials are awaiting the results of lab tests by the CDC for the final diagnosis.

The individual is under active medical supervision and officials said isolation has been taken under “an abundance of caution.” In the interim, officials said all applicable protocols have been implemented.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.