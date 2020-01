CHICAGO — The Adler Planetarium will get a new telescope Tuesday —the first upgrade in 33 years.

It will be installed by crane beginning at 9 a.m.

Adler officials say the new new 24-inch telescope will collect 44% more light than the old 20-inch telescope, and will have better optics.

The old telescope was removed back in October.

Adler is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.

