Lunchbreak: Ruby Chocolate Cremeux
Felicia Mayden, Pastry Chef
City Mouse at the Ace Hotel Chicago
311 N. Morgan St.
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 764-1908
http://www.citymousechicago.com
https://www.acehotel.com/chicago/
Recipe:
|Ruby Cremeux
|3 Tablespoons
|Corn Syrup
|3 ea
|Egg Yolks
|1 1/2 Cups
|Heavy Cream
|1 1/2 Cups
|Whole Milk
|2 Cups
|Ruby Chocolate, chopped
|1 packet
|Powdered gelatin
|1/2 cup
|Strawberry or beet juice
|Method of Procedure
|1
|Warm corn syrup in the microwave
|2
|Slowly whisk the warm corn syrup into the egg yolks until well mixed.
|3
|In a separate bowl, sprinkle 1 packet of gelatin over 1/4 cup of cold heavy cream. Set aside.
|4
|In a small pot, bring 1 1/4 cups of heavy cream and milk to a boil
|5
|Slowly whisk the warm heavy cream and milk mixture into the egg yolk mixture until well incorporated.
|6
|Place mixture back in the pot and heat to 180 F while stirring constantly.
|7
|Once mixture reaches 180 F, remove from heat and pour liquid over gelatin. Mix well
|8
|Pour mixture over chocolate. Let sit for 2 minutes to allow chocolate to melt.
|9
|After 2 minutes, whisk all together making sure chocolate is well blended. Add strawberry or beet juice, blend thoroughly.
|10
|Pour mixture into desired molds. .
|11
|Allow to set in refrigerator for about 30-45 minutes. Serve as desired.
* Ruby can be purchased directly through Barry Callebaut via their website.