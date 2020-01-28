Lunchbreak: Ruby Chocolate Cremeux

Ruby Cremeux

3 Tablespoons Corn Syrup

3 ea Egg Yolks

1 1/2 Cups Heavy Cream

1 1/2 Cups Whole Milk

2 Cups Ruby Chocolate, chopped

1 packet Powdered gelatin

1/2 cup Strawberry or beet juice

Method of Procedure

1 Warm corn syrup in the microwave

2 Slowly whisk the warm corn syrup into the egg yolks until well mixed.

3 In a separate bowl, sprinkle 1 packet of gelatin over 1/4 cup of cold heavy cream. Set aside.

4 In a small pot, bring 1 1/4 cups of heavy cream and milk to a boil

5 Slowly whisk the warm heavy cream and milk mixture into the egg yolk mixture until well incorporated.

6 Place mixture back in the pot and heat to 180 F while stirring constantly.

7 Once mixture reaches 180 F, remove from heat and pour liquid over gelatin. Mix well

8 Pour mixture over chocolate. Let sit for 2 minutes to allow chocolate to melt.

9 After 2 minutes, whisk all together making sure chocolate is well blended. Add strawberry or beet juice, blend thoroughly.

10 Pour mixture into desired molds. .