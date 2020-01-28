WATCH LIVE: Trump unveils Middle East peace plan

Lunchbreak: Ruby Chocolate Cremeux

Posted 11:42 AM, January 28, 2020, by

Felicia Mayden,  Pastry Chef 

City Mouse at the Ace Hotel Chicago

311 N. Morgan St.

Chicago, IL 60607

(312) 764-1908

http://www.citymousechicago.com

https://www.acehotel.com/chicago/

Recipe:

Ruby Cremeux
3 Tablespoons Corn Syrup
3 ea Egg Yolks
1 1/2 Cups Heavy Cream
1 1/2 Cups Whole Milk
2 Cups Ruby Chocolate, chopped
1 packet Powdered gelatin
1/2 cup Strawberry or beet juice
Method of Procedure
1 Warm corn syrup in the microwave
2 Slowly whisk the warm corn syrup into the egg yolks until well mixed.
3 In a separate bowl, sprinkle 1 packet of gelatin over 1/4 cup of cold heavy cream. Set aside.
4 In a small pot, bring 1 1/4 cups of heavy cream and milk to a boil
5 Slowly whisk the warm heavy cream and milk mixture into the egg yolk mixture until well incorporated.
6 Place mixture back in the pot and heat to 180 F while stirring constantly.
7 Once mixture reaches 180 F, remove from heat and pour liquid over gelatin. Mix well
8 Pour mixture over chocolate. Let sit for 2 minutes to allow chocolate to melt.
9 After 2 minutes, whisk all together making sure chocolate is well blended. Add strawberry or beet juice, blend thoroughly.
10 Pour mixture into desired molds. .
11 Allow to set in refrigerator for about 30-45 minutes. Serve as desired.

 

* Ruby can be purchased directly through Barry Callebaut via their website.

https://www.barry-callebaut.com/en-US

