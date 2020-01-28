WATCH LIVE: Impeachment Trial of Pres. Donald Trump

ISP DNA backlog in murder cases to be subject of hearing in Springfield

Posted 12:47 PM, January 28, 2020, by

The Illinois State Police’s backlog of DNA processing in murder cases will be the subject of a hearing in Springfield on Tuesday.

The Senate Public Health Committee will hold the hearing.

The panel’s chair, Senator Patricia Van Pelt (D-Chicago), also held a hearing back in March.

Since then, the number of cases fell by 10%.

Governor Pritzker also established a task force to help tackle the issue.

This task force is expected to publish a report by this summer.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.