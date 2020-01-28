× ISP DNA backlog in murder cases to be subject of hearing in Springfield

The Illinois State Police’s backlog of DNA processing in murder cases will be the subject of a hearing in Springfield on Tuesday.

The Senate Public Health Committee will hold the hearing.

The panel’s chair, Senator Patricia Van Pelt (D-Chicago), also held a hearing back in March.

Since then, the number of cases fell by 10%.

Governor Pritzker also established a task force to help tackle the issue.

This task force is expected to publish a report by this summer.