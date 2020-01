× Former Illinois Sen. Martin Sandoval pleads guilty to corruption charges

CHICAGO — Former Illinois Sen. Martin Sandoval pled guilty in federal court to corruption charges Tuesday.

Sandoval is charged with taking payoffs from a red light camera operator, to intervene in the contract that put cameras in Oakbrook Terrace.

He’s also accused of filing a false tax return.

He resigned in November.

