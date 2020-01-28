DuPage County contacting people who may have been exposed to Illinois woman with coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Health officials in DuPage County are contacting individuals who may have been exposed to an Illinois woman infected with coronavirus.

The woman, in her 60s, is being monitored at St. Alexius Medical Center while health officials are keeping tabs on several others she came into contact with upon her return.

The woman was diagnosed last week after she returned from caring for her sick father in China earlier this month.

Chinese officials said the number of coronavirus-related deaths has risen to 132 people.

The DuPage County Health Department issued the following statement.

"As part of the public health investigation and response, the staff of the DuPage County Health Department is contacting people who may have been exposed to the Illinois resident who was recently diagnosed with travel-related 2019 novel (new) coronavirus. Contact tracing is the process of identifying, assessing and monitoring people who have been exposed to prevent onward transmission. The health department will be in direct contact with those people to monitor their health and, if necessary, to quickly and safely ensure they receive appropriate medical evaluation and care.”

Elsewhere locally, a patient potentially infected with coronavirus has been isolated at a hospital in Porter County out of “an abundance of caution.”