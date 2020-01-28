× ‘Don’t think I’ll ever top that catch’: Fisherman snags grenade out of river in Gary

GARY, Ind. — A fisherman trying out a new method snagged a possible live grenade at a river in Gary Monday afternoon.

Joe Teague, 31, of Griffith, has been fishing his entire life. But recently, a YouTube video on magnet fishing caught his eye and he wanted to try it out.

Magnet fishermen attach a strong magnet to a long rope with the hopes of pulling out debris from bodies of water.

After work Monday afternoon, Teague saw that his magnet was in from Amazon and decided to try it out on the Clark Street Bridge over the Little Calumet River in Gary.

“Thought I could find an old gun or something cool,” Teague said.

After about 45 minutes, Teague pulled a grenade out of the river.

“I saw it snag up on a branch,” Teague said. “And thought to myself ‘that’s a hand grenade.’”

Even though it was in the water for years potentially, Teague is convinced it may have been live.

“The bottom wasn’t drilled out,” Teague said. “The core was still in it and the way it was stratified.”

After poking at it for a minute, Teague immediately called Gary police who were assisted by Porter County’s bomb squad.

“I kinda poked at it,” Teague said. “At little bit of power came out. The longer they sit the more viable they become.”

Teague said the Porter County bomb squad took the grenade to perform x-ray tests to see if it was live or not. Teague’s friend, who is a big war buff, said the grenade looked to be 40-70 years old.

X-rays results of the grenade are not available at this time. Porter County’s bomb squad confirmed they assisted Gary police with the investigation, but directed further questions to Gary police. Attempts to learn more from Gary police were unsuccessful.

Despite catching a hand grenade, Teague said without a doubt he will keep magnet fishing.

“Definitely hooked on it now,” Teague said. “But I don’t think I’ll ever top that catch.”

In fact, he went back out Tuesday and caught a rusted scooter.