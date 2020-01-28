× Cubs sign reliever Jeremy Jeffress to a one-year deal: Reports

CHICAGO – One of the big needs for the Cubs this offseason is finding ways to solidify their bullpen after a so-so 2019 season.

So far the team has done so through a few minor deals, and on Tuesday they added a veteran arm from a division rival.

Per multiple reports, first from Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Cubs have come to an agreement on a one-year, $850,000 major league deal with reliever Jeremy Jeffress. The club has yet to confirm the move.

Since making his debut in 2010, Jeffress has played for four teams, including three stints with the Brewers. He was most recently in Milwaukee from 2017-2019, and was named an MLB All-Star in 2018.

In that season, Jeffress was 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA in 73 appearances with 15 saves, striking out 89 batters while walking just 27. He helped the Brewers to get within a game of the World Series, but saw his fortunes turn in 2019.

He had a 5.02 ERA in 48 appearances with just one save and was let go by the Brewers in September.

In 392 appearances in his 10-year career, Jeffress has a 3.16 ERA with 370 strikeouts compared to 163 walks.