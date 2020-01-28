Country star Emma White in studio 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Garnering three million streams independently, Rolling Stone recently added recording artist Emma White to their prestigious "10 New Country Artists You Need To Know" list. Blending genres and offering a new take on modern pop/country, Buzzfeed dubbed her a "2018 Country Music Obsession." Her latest single "I Thought You Were The One" was added to Spotify's Wild Country playlist and became an iTunes Hot Track for eight consecutive months. Apple Music featured the track on their Young Country and Breaking Country playlists - a compilation of songs the editors think "are about to make a huge impact." The first track from her latest EP, "Overthink It," was also featured by Apple Music and added to Spotify's New Boots playlist.

Growing up in Baltimore, Maryland in a musical family, White was named after country legend Emmylou Harris. Taking after her songwriter mother, she began writing songs at an early age, blending the music she grew up listening to - a mix of pop, country and R&B. Her musical prowess has led to opening spots for Brad Paisley and Rodney Atkins (among others) and National Anthem performances at Staples Center (LA Lakers), M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards. The "indie Taylor Swift" (Atwood Magazine), BMI said of White, her "pop savvy vocal and sugary groove ooze unabashed hope and undeniable promise."

White recently signed with WME and launched independent label Whitehouse Records, based in Nashville. Her upcoming single "Ten Year Town" is set for release via Whitehouse Records on May 24th.

More info at Emma White Music