× 1-year-old boy shot in Uptown following ‘domestic struggle’ between parents: police

CHICAGO — A 1-year-old boy was shot in the head following a domestic struggle between his parents inside their home, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Earlier reports said the toddler was shot in the 800 block of West Leland Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The father told police he was the target of the gunfire, and the boy was hit by mistake.

Chicago police now say no shooting ever occurred at Clarendon and Leland.

Detectives said there was a physical struggle between the boy’s mother and father over a handgun. The gun went off and struck the 1-year-old in the head. The father ran the boy to Weiss Hospital, where he was then transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

The father has been taken into custody for questioning. Police said charges are likely.

A criminal investigation including history of weapon and child welfare continues.

Overnight detectives determined that the young boy was actually shot following a domestic struggle between his parents inside their home. No shooting ever occured at Clarendon/Leland. Criminal investigation including history of weapon & child welfare continues. Charges likely pic.twitter.com/pFRh4hDdAa — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 28, 2020

41.966398 -87.649566