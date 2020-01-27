× Woman convicted in Indiana bus stop crash that killed 3 siblings files appeal

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – A woman who was sentenced to four years in prison for a 2018 crash that killed three siblings while they were getting on their school bus has filed an appeal, according to WSBT in South Bend.

The Fulton County Prosecutor says the appeal was filed for both Alyssa Shepard’s conviction and sentencing, according to WSBT.

Currently, Shepard is sentenced to serve four years in the Department of Correction, three years of home monitoring, three years probation and a ten year license suspension, WSBT reports say.

On October 30, 2018, Shepherd was driving the truck that hit and killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and twin 6-year-old brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle. A fourth child, Maverick Lowe, was seriously injured but survived.

Police said Shepherd passed the school bus, which had stopped for the children to board and had its stop arm extended.

In October of 2019, a jury convicted her of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus causing injury.

The family of the three victims pushed hard for a bill that increased penalties for drivers who disregard flashing red lights and stop arms on school buses. It became state law on July 1.

As a result of the new law, people can now face up to a year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine for passing a school bus with a stop arm out.