United Center pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

CHICAGO — The United Center was lit purple and gold Sunday night to honor basketball legend Kobe Bryant after he was killed, along with eight others, in a helicopter crash in California.

The 41-year-old NBA legend died in a helicopter crash under foggy conditions in Calabasas. All nine people on board -- including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna — were killed. The official cause of the crash has not been determined.

Photos of Bryant could be seen projected on video boards outside the Bulls home arena, at 1901 West Madison Street. Sports fans in the Chicago area stopped for photos outside the United Center Tuesday, and also to pay tribute to the Lakers great.

#Bulls Thaddeus Young says the team plans to honor Kobe during their game tonight against the Spurs in a similar fashion as NBA teams did yesterday with 24-second shot clock violations. Thad also says he’s wearing a special pair of Kobe 4 purple Finals MVP sneakers. @WGNNews — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) January 27, 2020

The Bulls host the Spurs at 7 p.m. Monday. The team plans to honor Bryant with a 24-second clock violations.