When you think of health foods, what’s the first thing to come to your mind? Spinach? Blueberries? Today we’re shining the spotlight on a great healthy choice that you may not be familiar with how to prepare- squash! Registered dietitian and nutritionist Vicki Shanta Retelny is sharing the health benefits of squash with us as well as some preparation tips.

You can find Vicki’s recipe for Pesto Spaghetti Squash here: https://victoriashantaretelny.com/easy-pesto-spaghetti-squash/