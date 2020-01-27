× ‘The Bair Facts on Health’ podcast takes a fact-based look at wellness, health trends

Debuting Tuesday, January 4, the new podcast “The Bair Facts on Health” aims to help you break through the noise online and on social media to make informed decisions about your health.

Host and WGN medical reporter Dina Bair takes a look at the facts and latest research to help you take care of your body, physically and mentally. Topics include everything from cutting-edge medical treatments, to technological advancements helping people heal, tips for diagnosing disease with ease, and advice on exercise and healthy eating.

Take care of your body and be well! Subscribe to “The Bair Facts on Health” wherever you listen to podcasts.