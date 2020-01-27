× Silver Alert issued for missing Gary man last seen in Portage

PORTAGE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Gary man last seen Saturday in Portage.

The vehicle of Joseph Thomas, 82, was found at around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Willowcreek Road. The blue Toyota was running but Thomas was not found in the vehicle. His cell phone was reportedly found in the car.

Police said Thomas was last seen entering a nearby hotel at 5:30 p.m. and asked the clerk for directions back to his home in Gary.

Family advised officers Thomas is possibly suffering from undiagnosed Alzheimer’s and may be a diabetic in need of medication.

He is 5’8” and weighs around 190 lbs. Thomas has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and possibly a knit stocking cap.

On Monday afternoon, police said they have been using a drone and searching on foot, but have not been able to locate Thomas. Officers asked anyone who resides west of Willowcreek Road between Central Avenue and US 20 to check in and around structures where a distressed person may seek shelter.

Police also asked residents to review surveillance footage between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday. If you think your camera has captured Thomas, please call Portage police at 219-762-3122.