× Scattered light freezing drizzle/very fine snow could cause slick spots to develop overnight/early Tuesday morning

Slick spots could develop overnight and early Tuesday morning across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana, including Chicago. With clouds and low-level moisture in place, a weak disturbance aloft may be enough to trigger scattered light drizzle/fine snow overnight into Tuesday morning. As temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s, there is a good chance some slick spots could develop, especially on overpasses and untreated roads/streets/sidewalks and parking areas.

If you are outside or traveling overnight into the morning commute-time, drive carefully and watch your step.