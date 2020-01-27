× Report: Nick Castellanos signs 4-year deal with Reds

After an electric two months with the Cubs, Nick Castellanos has reportedly signed a four-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that Castellanos received a four-year, $64 million deal to stay in the NL Central.

He received unusual opt outs after year one and year two in the deal.

Castellanos was moved from Detroit on a deadline day trade in exchange for prospects Alex Lange and Paul Richan.

In just two months, Castellanos became a fan favorite after making an instant impact. He hit .321 with 16 homers and 36 RBIs in just 51 games.

It’s been a slow offseason for the Cubs as the team awaits word on the status of Kris Bryant’s grievance hearing.

The Cubs made their first major league deal of the offseason on Monday as they reportedly agreed to terms with free agent Steven Souza. Souza, 30, sat out last year recovering from a major knee injury but hit 30 home runs with Rays in 2017. He has spent the majority of his career in Right Field.

On Jan. 16, Heyman reported that a decision on Bryant’s grievance status will be made by the end of the month.

As the Cubs’ brass has repeatedly expressed ownership’s desire to stay under the luxury tax, it will be interested to see if Chicago pulls off any major moves before pitchers and catchers report to Mesa on Feb. 11.

