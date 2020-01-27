Persistent cloudiness checks nighttime temperatures; milder than normal pattern to run another week before shift to colder weather
-
Dry weather on the way after Saturday’s winter storm
-
Weather quote by Mark Twain
-
Where did the word “meteorology” come from?
-
Wintry mix to last into the weekend
-
Weekend to start with snow, then a warmup
-
-
Cloudy weather until Tuesday warm-up
-
Winter weather machine revs up for the weekend
-
Wednesday Forecast: Temps in mid 30s with breezy and cloudy conditions
-
Evening light snow, freezing drizzle; temps in the 30s
-
Thursday Forecast: Temps in low 20s, cold and mostly sunny conditions
-
-
Warmup on the way after weekend winter storm
-
Cold weather continues until Thursday warm-up, rain
-
Snow Saturday morning, mostly cloudy skies throughout week