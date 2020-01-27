WATCH LIVE: Impeachment Trial of Pres. Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj’s brother sentenced to 25 years to life for sexually assaulting 11-year-old

Posted 5:15 PM, January 27, 2020

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — The brother of rapper Nicki Minaj was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at his Long Island home.

A judge convicted Jelani Maraj of predatory sexual assault and child endangerment in November 2017.

The victim testified during the trial that Maraj repeatedly raped her in 2015 while her mother was at work. The girl’s younger brother also testified at the trial that he witnessed one assault.

Maraj said in court Monday that he had an alcohol problem and asked for a “second chance.”

Maraj’s appellate attorney said he plans to appeal the judge’s decision.

