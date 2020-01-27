Longest sunless streak since February to continue, as mild temps hold on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Climatologically, Chicago has passed its coldest time of the year, as temperatures typically reach their minimums around the third week of January. Average daily readings usually begin a slow climb after that.

So far, January 2020 has been dominated by mild air, and is currently running 6 degrees above normal. Through Monday, only six of 27 days were below normal, with just one day posting a double-digit deficit.

Nighttime temperatures have been particularly mild, averaging more than 10 degrees above normal since January 21, due in large measure to extensive clouds.

With the exception of the 21st, the past seven days have been dismal, with little or no sunshine received. At night, clouds inhibit heat loss.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected through the end of the month, so more mild days are forecast. Southwest winds during the opening days of February should disperse most clouds, while bringing a surge of very mild air.

For the latest forecast and more visit wgntv.com/weather.