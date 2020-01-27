Midday Fix: Crock Pot Cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sarah Syman, Bar Manager, The Dandy Crown

The Dandy Crown

694 North Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago, Illinois 60642

312-846-6420

http://www.thedandycrown.com

Recipes:

The Dandy Crown’s Crockpot Cocktail (large batch):

33oz Old Overholt (1 full bottle) (or any Rye Whiskey of your choice)

11oz Cocchi di Torino (or Sweet Vermouth of your choice)

75oz cranberry syrup (recipe below)

66oz water

Fresh lemon juice for serving

Add all ingredients except lemon juice and lemon garnish to crockpot.

Turn on crockpot and heat on low until warmed through.

Keep the crockpot on low to keep it warm throughout your event during use.

To serve, pour one tablespoon (.5 ounces) of fresh lemon juice into a mug.

Ladle the cocktail mixture into the mug on top.

Garnish with a dehydrated lemon.

To dehydrate citrus at home in an oven:

-Preheat oven to 200 degrees

-Thinly slice citrus

-Line baking sheet with foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray

-Can sprinkle with any spices at this point - cinnamon, clove, black pepper are all great options!

-Bake at 200 degrees, flipping periodically to make sure citrus is being cooked evenly

-Repeat this process until the flesh is thoroughly dried - but be careful not to let it burn

-May take 3 to 5 hours, depending on efficiency of oven

Cranberry Syrup:

4 cups (32oz) whole cranberries

2 cups (16oz) water

2 cups (16oz) white sugar

Cook sugar and water on medium until sugar is dissolved. Turn heat down to low, add whole cranberries. Simmer cranberries until they puff out and look ready to burst (about 20 minutes). Strain out cranberries, allow to chill.