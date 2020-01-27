Lunchbreak: European Seabass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greg Biggers, Executive Chef-Partner of The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant in the South Loop

The Chicago Firehouse

1401 South Michigan Avenue

Chicago, IL 60605

312.786.1401

http://www.ChicagoFirehouse.com

Event:

Chicago Restaurant Week

$48 Three Course Menu

Available through February 9

Recipe:

European Seabass

herb butter, shaved fennel salad, white balsamic vinaigrette

Yield 2 portions

2 pcs tail on Loup de Mer or Branzino

1 bulb shaved fennel

1 shaved, deseeded fresno chili

1 orange segmented

2 pinch espelette or togarashi pepper

2 oz (4T) herb butter

2 oz (4T) white balsamic vinaigrette

8 dill fronds (soaked in ice water for 5 minutes)

For the Seabass:

1 oz (1T) herb butter

kosher salt

white pepper

Season both sides of the seabass and make sure to remove all pin bones.

Place on pan sprayed sheet tray. Place in broiler for 2-3 minutes rotating to make sure not to get too crispy on any one area. Fish is done when meat is cooked through and skin is crispy. Place fish on plate and pour cooking liquid over top.

In a separate bowl, place thinly shaved fennel, fresno chilies, orange segments, and 1 oz (2T) of the vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper and espelette or togarashi pepper.

Place on top of the fish and garnish with fresh dill sprigs.

Season with salt and white pepper.

For Vinaigrette

1 tsp diced shallot

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 cup white balsamic

3 cups grapeseed oil

Mix all ingredients except for oil in medium mixing bowl and then slowly drizzle in oil. Season with salt and white pepper.

For Herb Butter

1lb. softened butter

.5 cup roasted garlic

.25 cp chopped fresh parsley

.25 chopped fresh tarragon

3 zests of lemons

1T kosher salt

Place all ingredients in kitchen aid mixer with paddle attachment and mix until all items are completely incorporated.