× Kane County mental health employee accused of choking special needs student

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — An employee at a juvenile mental health facility has been arrested for allegedly choking a special needs student.

Jacquetta Hill, 35, of Yorkville, faces charges of aggravated battery, battery and child endangerment.

Prosectors allege on Oct. 19, Hill placed her hands around the neck of a special needs student and applied pressure, impeding his breathing.

Police said the crime took place at Northern Illinois Academy in Aurora, where Hill is on staff. The victim is reportedly younger than 13 years old.

The academy is mental health residential treatment facility for juveniles.

Hill surrendered to Aurora police on Jan. 17 at the police department. Her next court date is scheduled for Tuesday morning.