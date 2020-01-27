× ‘I hate you…hope you two die!’: Name of slain trooper reportedly found on wall of Lisle shooter’s condo

CHICAGO — A clear motive has not been determined regarding the Lisle cigar lounge shooting, but a search of the shooter’s condo provided authorities with more information.

Police said “I hate you…hope you two die!” was written on the wall of Lisa McMullan’s condo. Additionally, retired ISP trooper Greg Rieves’ name was listed on the wall along with another man.

Police made contact with the second man listed and he was not at the cigar lounge the night of the shooting nor was he harmed.

Lisle police responded to a call of a shooting at Humidor Cigar Lounge on the 1600 block of Odgen Avenue just after 10 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found the 51-year-old woman, identified as Lisa McMullan, dead. Rieves died at the hospital and two others were hospitalized in serious condition.

Police said surveillance video shows a group of people watching a big screen TV inside a media room at the bar. The woman, who was sitting behind the group stands up, pulls out a gun and shoots the 51-year-old trooper in the head. Police said McMullan then shoots the other two men before fatally shooting herself in the head.

Village of Lisle Mayor Christopher Pecak issued the following statement.