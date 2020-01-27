Harvey mayor expected to announce why he placed police chief on leave Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill. — More information is expected to be released Monday night on why the mayor placed police chief Eddie Winters on unpaid leave.

Winters has only been in charge of Harvey police for eight months. Last week, Mayor Christopher Clark placed Winters on unpaid leave but wouldn’t explain why.

Sources told WGN it’s because Winters refused to promote two controversial police officers.

One of the officers, Justin Winston, was fired from the Harvey Police Department for incompetence a year ago. Sources told WGN News the second officer, Willie Giddens, was about to be fired for not filling out reports and crashing a number of squad cars before he resigned.

At the urging of the mayor, both were recently rehired. When the mayor reportedly wanted them to be promoted further, sources said Winters pushed back after initially agreeing.

Aldermen said that did not please Mayor Clark.

Many residents are hoping for transparency Monday night.

“One of the reasons that I put my support behind the current mayor is because is ran on reform,” Said former alderman Keith Price. “Which basically he has duped the people. Been a dictator.”

An alderman told WGN Monday that Mayor Clark does not wish the police chief any ill will and that the city just needs to go in a different direction.