Elmwood Park teacher accused of inappropriate conduct

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. — A staff member at Elmwood Elementary School was placed on leave after allegations of inappropriate conduct.

District 401 did not give details about the employee at the center of the allegations, but did confirm that he was on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

On Friday, a letter was sent to parents saying that three fourth grade girls leveled the accusations against a staff member on Wednesday.

The district issued the following statement:

The staff member has since been put on administrative leave while the district’s investigation continues, in addition to the investigations being conducted by the Elmwood Park Police Department and DCFS.

No further information was provided. The investigation is ongoing.