Driver in Woodfield Mall attack in court Monday in unrelated arson case

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL—The man charged with driving his SUV through the Woodfield Mall concourse will be in court Monday, on an unrelated charge.

Javier Garcia is accused of setting a car on fire, several weeks before the mall incident.

Police in Palatine said he soaked a T-shirt with charcoal lighter, stuffed it into the gas tank filler pipe, and lit it on fire.

he’s charged with arson.

Garcia pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Garcia was indicted in October on charges of terrorism and criminal damage to property after driving his car throughout the suburban mall in September.

Following the mall incident, Garcia’s sister, Noemi Garcia, said her brother was previously diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

“I don’t think my brother belongs in jail,” she said. “He needs a place he can get his medications and treatment he needs.”