Bulls honor Kobe Bryant before their game with the Spurs at the United Center

CHICAGO – For the better part of 24 hours, there were plenty of tributes to a player who made his impact all across the basketball universe on the exterior of the United Center.

The @unitedcenter tribute to @kobebryant remains Monday ahead of the Bulls game against the Spurs. @wgnnews pic.twitter.com/b6gpYBTt0J — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 27, 2020

The team put up a picture of Kobe Bryant along with the Lakers’ purple and gold colors in the panels outside the arena soon after his death in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Since then, and continuing on Monday, a number of fans decided to create their own tributes with pieces of chalk on the sidewalks outside. They wrote messages not only to Bryant but to his 13-year old daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash in Calabasas, California.

Fans of Kobe Bryant have written tribute messages in chalk around the @UnitedCenter ahead of the Bulls’ game tonight. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/yiVK5SLdEv — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 27, 2020

Outside United Center, fans have created a memorial for Kobe Bryant, writing messages and farewells in chalk in front of the north entrance to the building. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/m2Ue958e6l — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) January 27, 2020

These tributes continued on Monday night inside the United Center where the Bulls played their first home game since Bryant’s death against the Spurs.

Like many in the crowd, this fan is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant at the United Center tonight. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/M9QobFoHll — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 28, 2020

With a number of Kobe’s No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys in the stands, the Bulls took time before their game with the Spurs to hold their own tribute to Bryant.

The #Bulls video tribute and 24 seconds of silence to honor the life of Kobe Bryant. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/SIqCMc6n7K — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) January 28, 2020

With the stadium lights dimmed, and the ribbon boards featuring the gold and purple colors, the Bulls played a tribute video to Bryant, featuring a number of his accomplishments on the court. With 24.8 on the clock and the shot clocks set to 24, representing both of Bryant’s numbers, the team held a moment of silence that lasted 24 seconds.

The Bulls held a nearly two-minute tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at the United Center tonight. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/RmBQFZmWmN — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 28, 2020

With chants of “Kobe, Kobe” continuing until tipoff, both teams then kept with trend in the league by honoring Bryant on their first possession.

In honor of Kobe Bryant, the Bulls took an eight-second violation, which fans stood up and applauded for. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/f5TMMd5tEI — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 28, 2020

The Bulls took an eight-second violation as the crowd stood up and cheered, and the Spurs took a 24-second violation on their next possession, once again symbolizing Bryant’s retired numbers with the Lakers.

Then the Spurs took a 24-second violation, which was met with more cheers from the crowd. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/zkile8Wia0 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 28, 2020

The Bulls would go onto win the game 110-109, and while that result was enjoyed by the crowd, it’s the tributes to Bryant that made this night an emotional one for players along with the fans.