Bar Louie closings dozens of locations; 2 in Chicago area

Bar Louie has served its last drinks at dozens of locations across the country.

The restaurant chain closed 38 restaurants and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection over the weekend.

In the Chicago area, restaurants in River North and Naperville closed abruptly on Saturday night. More than a dozen remain open in the area.

The Chicago Tribune reports said filings cite recent expansion, an “inconsistent brand experience” and decreased traffic to shopping malls as leading to the declines.

Bar Louie said the closings will allow it to shed unprofitable locations and focus on core operations.