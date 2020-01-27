Auschwitz survivors tell harrowing tales of WWII’s deadliest prison camp to commemorate 75th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE, Ill. — Seventy-five years ago, Auschwitz was liberated by the Russians after hundreds of thousands of Jews were killed at the hands of the Nazis.

The disturbing and yet significant anniversary being remembered at the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie.

The museum opened 11 years ago standing as a concrete reminder that the Holocaust came at great cost.

The terrors of Auschwitz are very much a part of that ugly chapter in history — one that plays a prominent role in the museum. The survivors will soon play an even bigger role too when some Chicago area men and women share their tales from their time as children at Auschwitz.

Recently the suburban museum partnered to document the stories of four people who lived to tell about their life at Auschwitz. The documentary is called “Stories of Survival.” The movie will premier next month — first at the museum, then on WTTW. All four of the survivors featured are still alive today, and all of them are from the Chicago area.

You can visit the Illinois Holocaust Museum to learn more about the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. They will be honoring the important anniversary with events all year long.

To see the trailer for “Stories of Survival” CLICK HERE.