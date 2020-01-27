× ATM stolen at West Loop Shell station, police say

CHICAGO—Three men stole an ATM from a Shell gas station and car wash in the West Loop, according to police.

Just before 1 a.m., the men walked into the building at Jackson and Morgan and picked up the machine, tossed it into their car, and drove off before the attendant could get to them.

A male employee of the establishment, 54, reported that three unknown black males entered the business’ vestibule where the ATM was located and stole it.

When he attempted to confront the men, they fled the scene, headed southbound on Morgan in a dark-colored vehicle.

No one was injured at the scene and no one is in custody.

The gas station is just a block and a half from the Eisenhower Expressway. The address is listed as 1001 W. Jackson & Morgan.

Police are looking for the thieves and their getaway car.