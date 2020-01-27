WATCH LIVE: Impeachment Trial of Pres. Donald Trump

1-month-old Indiana infant dies after being attacked by dog inside home

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police said a 1-month-old infant died in Lafayette over the weekend after being attacked by a dog, FOX59 reports.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25, police were called to a home in the 1900 block of Greenbush St.

An officer arrived on scene and found what the Lafayette Police Department described as a "pit-mixed breed dog" standing over an injured infant.

In order to provide care for the infant, Officer Neil Carin fired a single shot, killing the dog.

The infant was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Julian Connell. Police said before attacking the infant, the dog had been fighting with another dog, a beagle mix, inside the home.

That dog was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

