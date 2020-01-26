Sunday Brunch: Brandade Brulee

Executive Chef Rodney Staton from About Last Knife stopped by Sunday Brunch to talk about Chicago Restaurant Week and share his recipe for Brandade Brulee.
1# Salt cod
2# Russet potato, peeled and diced
10 ea Garlic cloves
1 ea Bay leaf
1 bunch Thyme, tied into a bundle
1 ea peel of lemon, no pith
6oz Milk
6oz extra virgin olive oil
12oz Cream
.5 tsp Cayenne
1 Tbsp Old Bay seasoning
Instructions
- Soak the cod in water overnight, changing the water 2 times.
- Place the cod in a pot and cover with cold fresh water. Add thyme, bay and garlic to the pot and bring to a boil.
- Drain and taste cod for saltiness. Repeat if necessary.
- Place cod in a pot with the thyme, bay and garlic then add the lemon peel, cream, milk and olive oil.
- Bring to a boil and simmer until cod is cooked and soft. Be careful not to scorch.
- At the same time, cover the potatoes with water, add a pinch of salt and cook until soft. Drain and set aside.
- In batches, combine the potato and cod mixture in food processor and puree. Check seasoning and add cayenne and Old Bay.
- Place the hot brandade in an oven safe shallow dish and put under a broiler until top is golden brown.