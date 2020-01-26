Members still serving others after church burned down, faith community offers help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Members of Beacon Light Ministries took to the streets Sunday, bringing good deeds to others even after their own church burned to the ground this week.

When it comes to the work of lifting up a community, not even a setback can stop those who are on a mission.

"If we have to be on the street to show hope, that’s where we have to be," Beacon Light Ministries Pastor Conswella Powell said.

On Monday, the building at 111th Street and Michigan Avenue that housed Beacon for more than 15 years burned down.

At the time, Bishop Jerome Powell saw everything they'd gathered to help Roseland’s less fortunate go up in smoke, along with their church. Since then, a flurry of donations have come in.

"After losing everything it was like we were wondering where all the support that we were gonna get," Powell said. "We’ve been just constantly on the move."

Leaders from some of Chicago’s largest South Side churches, including Rev. Jesse Jackson, Bishop Larry Trotter and Reverend James Meeks came to lend a hand to the small Roseland ministry that served several hundred a week. Meeks even presented them with a check for $2,000.

"I’m overwhelmed and surprised, when you been doing things on your own for years, and the little help that you do get, to get this overwhelming support it makes us feel good that the work that we’re doing in the Roseland community is not in vain," Powell said.

For now, they say they’ll pool the donations to continue to help from temporary quarters, until they find a new home for hope.

"It’s a mission to us and that’s our hope. Our hope is that we can rebuild our building so that we can bring hope into the Roseland community," Powell said.