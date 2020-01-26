× 2-year-old boy dies following Burnside fire Wednesday

CHICAGO — A 2-year-old boy has passed away following a South Side fire on Wednesday.

Jacurion Lewis, of the 700 block of East 91st Street, died Sunday morning at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Crews responded to the 700 block of East 93rd Street around 4:30 p.m Wednesday in the Burnside neighborhood for a fire in a two-flat.

A 94-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were inside the building. They were transported to the hospital in critical condition, where Lewis stayed until he passed away.

officials have not said how the fire started. A neighbor was told someone was cooking on the stove and went to sleep.

The investigation is ongoing.